Grey’s Anatomy, which premiered in the year 2005, is now one of primetime’s longest running scripted shows. Sam Page finds that its age on the set is barely noticeable. He told People that he was “surprised” to find out it didn’t feel like the show had ended. The feeling was the exact opposite. Page credits a lot of that energy with the new class of interns introduced in Season 19 — Simone Griffith (Alexis Floyd), Blue Kwan (Harry Shum Jr.), Jules MIllin (Adelaide Kane), Mika Yasuda (Midori Francis), and Lucas Adams (Niko Terho). Page added, “This crop of interns is kind of bolstering the narratives and storylines of the show.”

Page says that even the veteran actors of “Grey’s Anatomy”, who have been on it for years, agree. They told him how new characters and storylines had given “Grey’s Anatomy a new lease of life.” Fans tend to agree, comparing Season 19 interns with the original characters. “I love the new interns,” said one fan. u/Zabyzauna Reddit. “This year I have to say I really love all of them — they are complex, funny, smart and remind me so much of the first season.” One Another Fan agreed, saying, “Their addition really got me back into the show.”

Page’s return is uncertain in Season 20, as Sam Sutton’s death was at stake in the finale of Season 19. It remains to be seen if Page returns in order to gossip further with Lucas, or continue to tease Yasuda for his formality. He will surely enjoy the newfound energy of the series if Page returns.