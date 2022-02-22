Sam Hunt’s Pregnant Wife Hannah Lee Fowler Files for Divorce: Reports

Sam Hunt's Pregnant Wife Hannah Lee Fowler Files for Divorce: Reports
By Tom O'Brien
In
EntertainmentCelebritiesUSAViral

It’s over between Sam Hunt and wife Hannah Lee Fowler.

Hannah filed for divorce from the country music singer on Feb. 18, also listing that as the date of separation, according to Tennessee court documents cited by People and other outlets. The reports state that in her filing, which E! News has not reviewed, she cites “irreconcilable differences” as the reason to terminate the marriage and accuses Hunt of “inappropriate marital conduct” and “adultery.”

Fowler, 33, also notes in the papers that she is pregnant and due to give birth in May, according to the multiple reports. This will be the first child for the former couple.

Hunt, 37, has not responded to Fowler’s divorce filing and neither of them have made any statements about their marriage or reported split. E! News has reached out to their reps for comment.

In her filing, Fowler requested to be granted primary custody of the couple’s future child, and for Hunt to pay her alimony and child support, People reported, adding that she also wants her and her ex to be “awarded their respective separate property.”

Latest News

Previous articleGood Samaritan Scales Burning Arizona Building to Save Children Trapped Inside

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About Us

Central Recorder is a non-profit news organization based in California City. Our mission is to seek truth and help people understand the world better. We cover local California News and also International News over various categories.

About
Contact