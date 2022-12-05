Sam Bankman Fried, former CEO of FTX, Flails during GMA Interview

Sam Bankman Fried, former CEO and founder at the failed cryptocurrency exchange FTX was a sham. “Good Morning America” When asked about his knowledge that illegal funds had been transferred to Alameda Research, he replied:

In a sitdown interview lasting two hours that was aired on “Good Morning America” On Thursday, George Stephanopoulos repeatedly asked Bankman-Fried this question. He repeatedly licked his lips and mumbled under his breath, before revealing that he had dodged the question. “I don’t know.”

Bankman Fried eventually replied that he didn’t know. “that there was any improper use of customer funds.”

On Nov. 11, Bankman-Fried stepped down from the company and filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy after revelations about Alameda’s large stores of FTT, the cryptocurrency issued by FTX, came to light. According to the disgraced CEO, his net worth is now only $100,000. This comes as Bankman-Fried faces potential prison time and court hearings.

“If Alameda’s borrowing the money that belongs to FTX depositors, that’s a bright red line isn’t it?” Stephanopoulos asked at one point, noting that this was explicitly prohibited by FTX’s terms of service.

“I was vaguely aware that that was how some wires were being sent in the first place,” Bankman-Fried deflected.

In interviews, he has expressed regret for not having spent more. “any time or effort” Risk management in FTX.

“I should have been on top of this, and I feel really, really bad and regretful that I wasn’t, and a lot of people got hurt, and that’s on me,” He said.

“I think I got a little cocky,” He added. “I mean, more than a bit.”

You can watch the entire video “Good Morning America” Interview in the video below.