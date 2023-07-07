Salvage Hunters’ legend leaves show after 11 years – fans devastated

The original member and SALVAGE Hunters’ legend has announced his resignation after eleven years of being onscreen.

In this long-running television series, Drew Pritchard is a decorative salvage dealer who searches the UK for antiques to sell.

John has been an integral part of the show for 11 years with Drew Pritchard

3

John Pritchard has worked with Drew Pritchard for over 11 years.Credit Quest
John Tee announced he's leaving the show after 11 years

3

John Tee announces his departure from the show after eleven yearsCredit:

Quest, which is the network behind Salvage Hunters, shared an update on its social media pages with their followers.

After 11 years, T has left #SalvageHunters.

We’d like T to be thanked for his dry humor and charm in all that he did for the show and we wish him the very best for his future endeavors.

John ‘T’ Tee, Drew’s friend and driver has been with him since the very beginning. He drives him around to different locations while helping him load his truck.

The short video shows bearded T telling viewers it is time for him to move on after eleven years.

He added: “I was lucky to have worked with amazing crews, seen some breathtaking locations and met some wonderful people over the past few years.

Thank you for your time, and goodbye. Remember, Patina will always be here.

After hearing the sad news, fans rushed to send T their best wishes for her future.

A person said: “As always, I think of you as a Gentleman. You deserve a lot of respect.

One of the followers said, “You won’t miss T. You’ll never be the same.”

Someone else wrote: “Oh, no!” Tee, it won’t be the same without your cheery face and your excellent jokes! Wishing you luck with your future!

Drew Pritchard and Paul Cowland from Salvage Hunters Classic cars

3

Drew Pritchard from Salvage Hunters Classic Cars and Paul CowlandCredit: Salvage Hunters

