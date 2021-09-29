Salma Hayek Shares Secret Behind Sultry Bikini Pic Blitz

Salma Hayek is known for having one of the most beautiful bodies in Hollywood, but the Eternals actress admitted that some of her most loved bikini photos on Instagram were old pics from when she was in tip-top shape for the Marvel film. Hayek was on vacation in tropical paradise with her family when she took these skin-revealing photos. But her body changed after she went into quarantine, just like millions around the globe, to avoid the coronavirus pandemic.

Salma Hayek Changed By Quarantine

Salma Hayek has a lot of confidence and it’s not hard to see why. The bombshell actress has been dropping jaws throughout her career with her killer looks and even deadlier acting chops, and she hasn’t slowed down one bit in either department after turning 55-years-old.

The mom-of-1 consistently amazes Instagram users with her intimate and casual snaps. Hayek has posted so many bikini photos over the last year that she jokes that people are “going to think I’m wearing a bikini every day,” but in reality many of the star’s hottest photos were all taken at the same location. Hayek explained in an interview with Entertainment Tonight that she’d lost a lot of weight and had exercised hard in order to get in shape for the Eternals.

See How She Looked Then Versus Now

She made sure to take plenty of pictures of herself once she hit her goal size, a move she later said she had no shame about. “I’m glad I took a lot of pictures, I have no shame on it, because it was the first week of the vacation,” She recalled. It didn’t take long, however, for the real world to have an effect on her body, she ruefully admitted. “But after that first week and when I heard that everybody was going back into quarantine, I started eating again.”

Hayek Still Looks Amazing

Even though she doesn’t look quite the same anymore, Hayek can’t help but post throwback photos to her Instagram account, despite knowing people are “sick of it.” “I saved my pictures, I’m not in the same condition today and I’m spreading the love out like every two weeks,” she explained.

“I’m going to put up another one. I’m almost running out of them but I don’t know if you have that feeling, like, 2021!” Hayek may have run out of photos from her iconic vacation, but the photos she has taken recently are stunning. It’s close to impossible to say which set shows Hayek off at her best. Hayek seems to be Hayek’s biggest competitor.