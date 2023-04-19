Sal, Q, & Murr Discuss Their Favorite Punishments

After ten seasons, a movie, and over a decade on the air, few jobs sound tougher than finding a fresh way to keep the cast of “Impractical Jokers” engaged in their brand of extreme comedy. But the secret sauce to keeping things fresh isn’t super complex.

Former Joker and Tenderloin member Joe Gatto spoke with Den of Geek during the making of Season 5. When asked how the team keeps ideas coming while keeping the show’s identity intact, Gatto admits, “Most of the challenge is trying to pick a good format that really brings it out for us. We’re excited to try something new.” He gives an example from Season 5 that fits this criteria: Sal was tasked with throwing his pants into someone’s shopping cart at a grocery store while wearing a vest with hundreds of jingle bells. “It was just so simple and silly in its idea and it panned out to be so fun,” he says.

And ultimately, keeping things jovial is the name of the game, according to Gatto, who comments, “The ideas haven’t stopped yet and we’re still having fun doing it. We always said ‘When we’re not having fun doing it anymore it’s over.'” It’s that never-ending sense of amusement that keeps the Jokers going strong and infectiously spreads amongst the show’s fans.