Sakina Jaffrey Joins Showtime Drama As Series Regular

Sakina Jaffrey Joins Showtime Drama As Series Regular
By Tom O'Brien
In
EntertainmentCelebritiesUSAViral

SPOILER ALERT: This post includes spoilers for the latest episode of Billions.

EXCLUSIVE: Showtime’s Billions has added House of Cards alumna Sakina Jaffrey to the drama as a series regular. She will appear opposite stars Paul Giamatti, Corey Stoll, and Maggie Siff.

In Season 6 of Billions, the dust of Season 5 clears to reveal a world that has evolved. With Axe (Damian Lewis) gone and Michael Prince (Stoll) assuming his place, Chuck (Giamatti) must develop a new strategy that is keener and more sophisticated than before. All the players, from Wags (David Costabile) to Wendy (Siff), from Taylor (Asia Kate Dillon) to Sacker (Condola Rashad), and of course Senior (Jeffrey DeMunn), must sharpen their weapons and look for new alliances in order to survive.

Jaffrey plays Daevisha ‘Dave’ Mahar, a dogged defense attorney at a white-shoe firm, who goes up against NYAG Chuck Rhoades on a case and sways him to draft her into his cause. Will the former courtroom foes find a common enemy in billionaire Mike Prince?

Billions, which recently was renewed for Season 7, also features Asia Kate Dillon, Condola Rashad, Jeffrey DeMunn and Daniel Breaker.

The series is created and executive produced by showrunners Brian Koppelman and David Levien. Beth Schacter also serves as showrunner and executive producer. The series was also created by Andrew Ross Sorkin.

Jaffrey most recently appeared in SnowpiercerLittle Voice and Defending Jacob. She is repped by Greene Talent.

Latest News

Previous articlePrince Harry Allegedly Begging The Royal Family To Let Him Rejoin, Help Dealing With Meghan Markle, Rumors Say

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About Us

Central Recorder is a non-profit news organization based in California City. Our mission is to seek truth and help people understand the world better. We cover local California News and also International News over various categories.

About
Contact