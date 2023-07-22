Saint West, 7, smiles and looks just like his dad Kanye West.

SAINT West was spotted in Miami looking like his father Kanye during a trip without Kim Kardashian.

Mother and son were in Florida to watch Lionel Messi make his Inter Miami debut.

6 Saint West, Kim Kardashian’s son was seen in Miami by himself. BackGrid

6 This tot had a big smile on his face as he enjoyed the sunny Florida day BackGrid

6 Kanye’s son looked strikingly like him Credit: Getty

Saint, a seven-year-old boy, was spotted out and about in Wynwood, Miami, on Friday. Kim, his mother, who is 42 years old at the time, wasn’t there.

Travis Scott’s McDonald’s x Cactus Jack t-shirt from the collaboration between Travis Scott and fast food giant was worn casually by Scott.

The top was worn with black shorts, black shoes and a black shirt.

Saint smiled while walking and his hair was neatly arranged.

His father Kanye (46) looked remarkably similar.

Saint is shared by the Kardashians’ star, along with his siblings North and Psalm. Chicago also shares Saint.

The appearance of Kanye’s children has been compared to his by fans.

SPORTY

Saint and Skims Mogul were reunited for an Inter Miami football game in Miami on Friday.

Among the celebrities who attended were Victoria and David Beckham. Serena Williams was also present.

Kim kept her look casual with baggy denim and a white cropped T-shirt.

She hid her face with a pair reflective sunglasses and pulled her hair back in a ponytail.

Saint stood by her as the two entered the field together.

A pink T-shirt was in his hand. He was wearing a soccer shirt in black and pink.

Saint looked to wear No. 10 on his jersey, which is Lionel’s number. 10 on his jersey, which is Lionel’s number.

Riding Solo

Saint isn’t the only one of recent Kardashian children to leave their parents behind.

North West’s older sister was spotted recently on a Malibu shopping spree.

A few small bags were on the preteen’s arm. It was clear that she had made some purchases.

North posed with a funny face and flashed a peace sign on some pictures.

While there were adults present, North’s mother Kim, 42, was not one of them.

There’s no way to tell where or with whom her oldest daughter went on this outing.

North, who was wearing oversized sneakers and a black graphic T shirt with a large print on it, wore a casual style during her shopping spree.

She used a claw clip to pull her hair into an updo.

6 Kim Kardashian has Saint along with three other children – North Psalm Chicago – and Kanye. /Kim Kardashian

6 The Kardashian-West family is often compared to their parents by fans.