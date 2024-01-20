Sailors fight to save Royal Navy warship from sinking after collision

Navy Ship Collides: HMS Bangor Suffers Gaping Hole After Accident

Trouble at Sea: HMS Bangor’s Gaping Hole After Collison

It was a close call for the sailors as one Navy minehunter collided with another, leaving HMS Chiddingfold with a massive hole in its side. The catastrophic event was attributed to a mechanical malfunction which caused HMS Chiddingfold to suddenly lurch backwards, leading to the collision with HMS Bangor. The impact was so severe that it nearly destroyed the galley and bedrooms, but miraculously, none of the 39 crew members on board were reported injured.

HMS Bangor: The Aftermath

As a result of the collision, HMS Bangor, a Sandown-class minehunter, was left in a compromised state, struggling to make its way back to port. It is important to note that, unlike traditional warships that are constructed from steel, the HMS Bangor is made from lightweight fibreglass, a feature deliberately designed to counteract the threat posed by magnetic mines. The incident occurred during Operation Kipion, a mission carried out in collaboration with HMS Chiddingfold, a Hunt-class minehunter. The primary aim of Operation Kipion is to ensure the safety of oil and trade routes in the region.

Threats at Sea: Safeguarding Trade Routes

The significance of safeguarding the trade routes cannot be understated, with more than 160 large merchant ships traversing through the Bab-el-Mandeb Strait and the nearby Strait of Hormuz every single day. These vital waterways are under the constant threat of sabotage from Houthi terrorists in Yemen, who have been targeting shipping vessels in recent times.

Conclusion

The near miss involving HMS Chiddingfold and HMS Bangor underscores the inherent dangers encountered by military vessels in the execution of their duties. As the Navy continues to carry out critical operations in volatile regions, it is imperative for all necessary precautions to be taken in order to mitigate any potential risks and ensure the safety of the crew and vessels.