Sagittarius weekly horoscope: What your star sign has in store for September 26

SAGITTARIUS

NOV 23 – DEC 21

Break through barriers just by being yourself

Your unique ways of reaching out to the world make you one to copy, and to celebrate, this week.

You can break through barriers just by being yourself.

And lead the way to business and personal success.

So yes, stick to what you know is right at work. And what you know is needed in a lovebond.

Single? Venus introduces a charming daydreamer.

DESTINY DAYS: Best day to untangle cash knots is Thursday.

Friday is brilliant for rebuilding work bonds.

Get yourself on a spectator list on Saturday.

LUCKY LINKS: The friend with the longest surname.

Four questions each with four answers. A fellow Sagittarius who recently started a business.

CUDDLE UP COUPLE UP: Yes, you’re the life and soul, but taking time out

from fun to think through what you really want and need from love starts

you off on an autumn like no other.

If you’re in love, you can deepen feelings, and really show each other how much you value what you have.

And winning some kind of prize together, or pooling large sums of cash,

can be part of this.

If you’re single, and usually laugh off love, your serious side shines through by November and links you to someone with a public service career.

