Sa Rang reveals her feelings to Gu Won

The King The Land atmosphere is filled with slow love. Gu Won becomes braver since he saved Sa Rang on the hill. Prior to the premiere of the upcoming episode, here’s all you need to know about King The Land episode 7.

K-drama viewers have been in awe of Yoona’s and Lee Junho’s chemistry ever since King The Land premiered. The pair’s chaotic bond combined with a lighthearted love story has made King The Land viewers’ favorite K-drama for the weekend!

King The Land Episode 7 airs on JTBC on Sunday, July 8, at 9.30am ET/10.30pm KST. Netflix will then release King The Land episode 7 on July 2nd at 12 am KST/11am EDT. Below you can find the airtimes of King The Land in other countries.

King The Land Episode 7 Preview

The teaser for the next episode of King The Land suggests that Gu Won will open his heart to Sa Rang. While the struggle for power is quite real in Gu Won’s life with Gu Hwa Ran wanting to kick him out.

Gu Won puts his closeness to Sa Rang ahead of the politics at King Hotel. However, his assistant reminds Gu that Gu won will never be able achieve his goal without power.

Gu Won is also getting closer to Sa Range as he inquires if the latter ever has thoughts about him. Sa Rang’s response gives Gu Won further courage to be vulnerable as he simply confesses, “can you see my sincerity now?”

King The Land tops Netflix’s global chart

King The Land became a worldwide hit. Yoona and Junho’s weekend romantic comedy reached the number 1 spot in Netflix’s non-English global chart with 24,500,000 hours of viewing.

Fans of K-pop and K-drama star Yoona are impressed at the international access of the actress as one posted on Twitter: “My Yoona finally getting the spotlight she deserves!”

Another fan celebrated the big win adding: “King the Land, top of my comfort drama list.”

Even cliches can work perfectly fine if it’s Yoona and Junho as a third fan gushed: “It ticked every cliches in K-dramas and yet I am still enjoying it. Can’t wait for episode 7.”

