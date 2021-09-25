Ryder Cup star Jordan Spieth almost falls into Lake Michigan playing impossible shot

This is the moment Jordan Spieth almost fell into Lake Michigan after attempting an impossible shot at the Ryder Cup.

Spieth and Team USA Partner Justin Thomas had been expected comfortably to defeat the European pairings of Sergio Garcia (Europe) and Jon Rahm (Europe).

It didn’t work out that way. Rahm and Garcia won the first day for Europe, claiming a surprise win.

Despite being on the wrong side, Spieth managed to make the shot of the day, and possibly even the tournament, thanks to his amazing attempt to reach the 17th green.









Faced with an amazingly bad lie on steep banking covered with thick grass, the 28-year-old struck a vicious swipe that propelled him backwards down the steep and uneven decline.

Spieth struggled to stop his momentum and continued to slide down the slippery surface until he finally stopped just short of the edge of Lake Michigan.

The pin was very close to his shot. However, it wasn’t enough to stop Team USA from winning the surprise victory during the encounter.

“I’d like to say, I don’t think I exaggerated that fall. You know how steep that is. Once I started moving, I was like, I’ve got to keep moving until I find a flat spot,” Spieth stated afterwards.









“It’s kind of one of those shots that you practice as a kid for fun, and you don’t ultimately want to have it. And the chances of it going there, you could roll a thousand balls off the green, and it’s not going it stay where it was.

“I hit like a 52-degree because a 60 might have gone over the back of my head. I tried to flick it under and hit it as hard, as high, as I could. It was right on a crown, which was a difficult putt. I think that’s a situation. We just kind of had a really hard break there.”

Thomas couldn’t hole the ensuing putt, however, and that was enough to end the match, as the Spieth-Thomas pairing lost three and one.