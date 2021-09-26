Ryder Cup star Brooks Koepka branded “awful” after yelling “f*** you both” at referees

Ryder Cup star Brooks Koepka branded "awful" after yelling "f*** you both" at referees
By Brandon Pitt
Brooks Koepka has been labelled “awful” after his controversial clash with officials at the Ryder Cup during day two.

The US star and partner Daniel Berger were one down on the par-4 15th in their match with Jon Rahm and Sergio Garcia, when Berger’s drive landed near a drainage pipe just off the fairway.

Koepka, 31, felt he was entitled to a free drop but his claims were dismissed by match referee David Price and then European Tour official David Litton, prompting an angry rant from the four-time major winner which held play up for several minutes.

“Have you ever seen me hit a ball?” Koepka asked, after Price refuted his suggestion he would not be able to execute a full golf swing.

Koepka even claimed the pair were jeopardising his recent recovery from a wrist injury, sustained at the season-finale Tour Championship.

The American said towards the referees: “If I break my wrist, it’s on f****** both of you”, as he continued to simmer.



Brooks Koepka was involved in a controversial exchange with officials at the Ryder Cup on Saturday
Ironically, when he did get round to playing his shot, Koepka played a superb 200-yard iron into the heart of the green – although it ultimately proved futile as the Spanish pair ran out 3&1 winners.

And his antics soon came under heavy criticism, with Sky Sports writer Paul Higham tweeting: “Disgusting from Brooks Koepka – absolutely awful behaviour.”

Higham added: “It’s the lack of respect Koepka and Berger had when speaking to referee David Price that I found especially bad, and Price knows what he’s doing. Those two acted like a couple of punks and I hope they’re made to apologise.”

Should Brooks Koepka be made to apologise? Let us know in the comments section.



Play was held up for several minutes while Koepka argued with officials
He wasn’t the only one to weigh in on Koepka, with one fan adding “Abusing match officials isn’t allowed in any other sport. Koepka and Berger should have lost a hole for their conduct there.”

Another went further with: “Koepka and Berger now my two least favourite players. Language atrocious, judgement poor, no respect for referees, don’t know the rules, I don’t know much about Stricker, but, for me, neither should play PM.”

A third wrote: “Koepka and Berger really trying to intimidate the referee here. Pretty poor look.”

Regardless, Koepka was retained for the Saturday fourballs, partnering Jordan Spieth in another clash with Rahm and Garcia.

The Americans went into that session with a commanding 9-3 lead, meaning they now need just 5.5 points to regain the Ryder Cup after Team Europe triumphed in Paris in 2018.

