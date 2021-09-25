Ryder Cup fans’ ‘eye exploded’ after wayward shot which saw her lose her sight

Brooks Koepka was left “heartbroken” after his wayward drive hit Ryder Cup spectator Corine Remande back in 2018 – leaving her with permanent damage to her right eye.

The American, who would go on to reach the top of the world rankings later in the year, has admitted that his 2018 shot will be one that he always regrets.

Corine told the media following the incident that she felt no anger towards the player, but did question the actions of the marshals, with organisers saying that ‘fore’ was shouted at the time of the shot.

A Ryder Cup spokesperson said at the time that while ball strikes are an 'occasional hazards for spectators" and that "this kind of incident is extremely rare".







Corine told BBC Sport after the event: “The doctor told my husband that is was a very big explosion in my eye and that it was impossible for me to see again with this eye.

"I think (if) the ball arrived in this part of my body (pointing to her temple) then I couldn't speak with you, (I'd be) dead."

Koepka said after the incident: “It’s a tragic accident what happened. I’m heartbroken. I’m all messed up inside. It’s upsetting. It really is.

“I don’t know anyway to put it. Just because I hit a golf ball someone lost sight in their eye.”

Corine continued: “I have nothing against he player, because I play golf and I know how to play golf.”

Adding of the organisers: “I am only angry against the marshals, the organisation.

"Because nobody came to see me and to take some news. I think there are many marshals on the fairway. So they have the responsibility to give us the information to protect us."







A Ryder Cup spokesperson said at the time: “It is distressing to hear that someone might suffer long term consequences from a ball strike. The spectator hit by a ball at the 6th hole during Friday’s play was treated by first responders immediately and taken to hospital.

“We have been in communication with the family involved, starting with the immediate on-course treatment and thereafter to provide support, helping with the logistics of repatriation, including providing a transfer for the family from Paris to Lyon. We will continue to offer support for as long as necessary.

“Ball strikes are an occasional hazard for spectators but this kind of incident is extremely rare. We can confirm that ‘fore’ was shouted several times but also appreciate how hard it can be to know when and where every ball is struck if you are in the crowd.

“We are hugely sympathetic and will do everything we can to support the spectator, insofar as that is possible under very difficult circumstances.”