Ryder Cup animation imagines Europe’s players skateboarding and milking cows

By Brandon Pitt
Europe’s Ryder Cup stars found themselves in some unfamiliar surroundings thanks to a special animation in honour of the upcoming competition.

Ahead of Friday’s opening day in the match against the United States in Wisconsin the European team tweeted out a video showing animations accompanying interviews and commentary clips.

Nick Murray Willis animated this video. He reimagines the context in which the words were spoken. Tommy Fleetwood becomes a skateboarder, while Ian Poulter milks cows.

Rory McIlroy can be seen operating a claw-machine while Jon Rahm is dancing on a table.

The video went down well on social media, racking up around 400,000 views on Twitter – but it seems there are some moments being held back from the public.

Mr Willis tweeted the following: “A real pleasure to animate Team Europe for this year’s Ryder Cup. The players were shown an unedited/NSFW version of this in the Team Room on Monday night!

“Come on Team Europe!”

