Ryanair did not have enough space for us on our flight home. We were speechless at their solution.

A COUPLE was stunned to hear that Ryanair couldn’t fly them home. But what followed left them stunned.

Ash Reid, from Glasgow, and her partner had travelled to Costa Adeje in Tenerife for a relaxing holiday last month.

Ash Reid was informed that there wasn't enough room on Ryanair's flight home.

She was treated to an additional day of holiday by the budget airline

They were also treated to an extra day free of charge by the budget airline, after their flight to the UK had been overbooked.

They were able enjoy an additional night of cocktails at the hotel before they headed to the airport.

The incident on TikTok about the glam mother-of-two (@ashreid_) said: “Ryanair didn’t have enough space for us on the way home.

“So they gave us another day of holiday.

“We didn’t expect that…”

Later, she added: “They put us in La Pinta, it’s a family hotel but we spent most of the day out at the beach and promenade so didn’t really see much of it tbh.”

Ash’s video has already been viewed more than 58,000 times.

In the comments, everyone says the same thing: “Hope this happens to us.”

Most airlines intentionally overbook flights, selling more tickets than available seats for a journey.

They do it in anticipation of people “no-showing” on the day of the journey, and the practice is not illegal.

Experts in travel have stated that 150 tickets can be sold for each 100 available seats.

When airlines have to remove passengers they start by asking for volunteers who are offered compensation usually in the form of money, a hotel room and a seat on the next available flight.

Some companies even offer free return tickets to a destination of the customer’s choosing.

If no one is willing to help, the airline may have to take away paying customers “involuntarily”.

Passengers who are forcefully bumped have the right to cash compensation, based on when their alternate flight arrives at their destination.

If you don’t have a pressing matter and are looking for extra money, some passengers may be able to volunteer to get off the plane.

In such a situation, negotiation is casual. There are no industry standards that will dictate how much an airline should pay you.

