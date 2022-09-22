Ryanair claims it will start charging passengers for travel baggage hacks that are popular with travelers

RYANAIR claimed that it could begin charging customers who use sly travel baggage hacks in order to avoid additional charges.

TikTok’s account joked that passengers might be stung by clever travellers who use tricks posted to social media.

Baggage hacks are a new phenomenon that Brits have created online. They explain how to take as much luggage with you onboard and without any additional charges.

These hacks include removing the neck pillow’s filling and replacing it with clothes, or filling a regular pillow with more clothes.

Another trick is to wear multiple layers of clothing on the flight.

Captioning their video, they wrote: “We can and we will.”

They said: “Neck pillow: €5. Triple layers: €17.50. Carry-on pillow: €24.99. Emotional baggage €0.00.”

The video was viewed more than 1.4million times. Some people warned them not to.

One person said: “Have some mercy I am broke.”

Another author wrote: “Okay I’m avoiding Ryanair from now on.”

Some people were able to see the funny side of things. Someone said: “I honestly love you guys.”

Last week, Ryanair passengers were left stunned after they landed in the wrong country – 250 miles from where they went to be.

Ryanair’s flight from Dublin to Faro, Portugal was supposed to take it to Faro. However, the pilot had to change to Malaga in Spain.

Due to the air traffic control strike, the flight missed its curfew at Faro Airport and was forced to land at the Spanish airport instead.

After the passengers had boarded, they were forced to board a bus to Portugal. It took five hours to reach there. However, some passengers were not able to board.

Passengers were furious and criticised the airline for taking off before it could have.