Ryan Seacrest makes bold predictions about the future of American Idol

It’s because of American Idol Powerhouse singers such as Kelly Clarkson, Carrie Underwood and Chris Daughtry are now Grammy-winning stars. After 15 seasons on Fox, the series was cancelled for a short time. However, ABC revived it in 2018 and it has been in existence since 2002. Since then, the series has introduced the country to more Idols as well as hopefuls. It also paid tribute to the original series. Ryan Seacrest, the long-time host of the show, has lofty thoughts about its future in case you think it is ending soon.

Ryan Seacrest THR recently with a love letter (so to speak) to the job he’s held for most of the last 20 years. The radio personality talked about the first season. American IdolThe world was introduced to Kelly Clarkson and her infectious personality. Although there has been a decrease in notable winners over the years, Seacrest believes that the streaming platform and the undiscovered talent will continue to bring in new viewers. American Idol isn’t going anywhere:

Yes, the audiences are fragmented and there are fewer of them in one place, but I really feel like this is the kind of show that has a home somewhere for as long as people want to produce it and make it — as long as people want to audition for it. I don’t think there’s any shortage of young talent every year that’s looking for a big break who just don’t know how to get to an audition in Hollywood or Nashville or Austin or New York. It will never end, so this format and the series has the chance to live on for generations. I hope that other generations watch it as they try to become the next great winner.

American Idol This is the best singing competition, and it would be a great shame to have it not appear on television once again. They are adept at rotating themed nights to keep things fresh. Although there are many other singing competitions on TV, none have been around as long as this one. It will be interesting seeing how long it lasts. Idol Ryan Seacrest believes that it will end all time, even though the station manages to keep the broadcast on air.

It is a fact that American Idol The fact that it is still running after almost twenty years with a two-year break in between is quite impressive. While there have been some controversies, as with any series, fans can’t help but to still tune in to find out who has enough talent (and popularity otherwise) to crush out the rest of the competition. Even if they don’t win, this show is one where anyone can try out for other series. The Voice. It just means that more people are following their dreams.

Although not everyone’s experience on American Idol has been amazing, it’s clear that American Idol The series will continue to be a fixture for a while, allowing more dreams to come true. Ryan Seacrest seems to be steadfast in his belief that the series is going to continue for many more years so that the next generation can vote for the next winner, and find their Kelly Clarkson and Carrie Underwood.

Season 20 of the singing competition will air on ABC. Judges are Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie. The trio’s chemistry has been a hit with fans. Their dynamic is far more interesting than what Simon Cowell and Paula Abdul had going in their early days. American Idol is polite enough to work with them all.

American Idol ABC airs the show on Sundays and Mondays, at 8 p.m. ET. You can also check out other shows on the 2022 television schedule. IdolIt’s not on!