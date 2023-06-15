Ryan Seacrest is reportedly in talks to replace Pat Sajak.

Race to replace Pat Sajak, the host of Wheel of Fortune The show is on. Ryan Seacrest is the first person who has been reported to be involved in discussions. Media personality known as a host American Idol Previous You can Live According to reports, incarnation along with Kelly Ripa has been in touch with the producers of this game show.

Lucas Shaw is the source of this detail. Bloomberg Reporter who was the first to break news on Sajak’s retirement. One candidate to replace Pat Sajak?” Ryan Seacrest,” Shaw Twitter As he updated her Original story. The host spoke to producers about Wheel of Fortune. Some sources claim he is the leading candidate. Some sources say that he’s just one among many people interested.

Seacrest and Seacrest Wheel of Fortune As yet, the team had not responded to any of these conversations. Seacrest is one of a handful of media personalities to express interest in this gig. Whoopi goldberg Radio and television broadcaster Jon Alba. Vanna white, the iconic letter-turner who previously hosted the show, has also been considered by fans as a replacement. Maggie Sajak is also a prominent character on the program in recent years. It was therefore no surprise that speculation pointed towards her hosting a show.

Sajak confirmed this news himself in a press release that accompanied Shaw’s story. It’s time. Sajak said, “I’ve decided to retire after our 41st Season, which starts in September. Sajak wrote, “It has been a great ride. I have much more to tell in the next few months.” You all deserve a big thank you. “At least, this will keep clickbait websites busy!”

Wheel of Fortune The producers shared another statement which read, “Thanks to the best host of the business. Wheel of Fortune Pat, you are the reason we have become what we do today. Season 41 will be even better.