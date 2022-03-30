Ryan Reynolds Enters the All-Time Netflix Top 10 for the Third Straight Week of Chart-Topping Viewing

With The Adam Project claiming another weekly viewership crown, Ryan Reynolds has now starred in three of Netflix’s most-watched films of all time.

The Adam Project added another 31.7 million hours of viewing from March 21 to 27, according to Netflix’s weekly report on activity on its own platform. This was enough for Netflix to remain at No. 1. Among all English-language movies on this service.

The comedy-time-travel adventure has drew 209.5 million hours of stream traffic since March 11, when it was released. It is currently ranked seventh in the English-language Top 10. Reynolds is proud to have starred in this movie, his third. Red NoticeThe overall No. 1 album, which was released last fall, is titled “The Fall of ’96”. 1. with 364,000,000 hours 6 UndergroundIt is the No. 9 with 205.5 millions hours.

Netflix Original Ruby saved RubyNo. 2. The English-language list for this week was No. 2, ahead of Will Smith actioner Gemini ManThis is an appetizer for Oscar Sunday.

Netflix started releasing streaming numbers last year for almost 100 countries, using the same metric as Nielsen in the U.S.: Total streaming.

Reynolds and director-producer Shawn Levy’s teaming on The Adam ProjectFollowed their collaboration Free Guy. Levy was named earlier this month to be the director of Deadpool 3Reynolds was Reynolds’s star in the franchise and he nurtured it for many years before it became a huge success in 2016. Despite an R rating the first two installments raked in more than $1.5 billion globally.

Marvel Studios is expected to work directly with Levy and Reynolds on the third outing, a first for the franchise, which took root at Fox before Disney’s acquisition of Fox in 2018.