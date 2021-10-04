Ryan Reynolds Choosing Work Over Wife Blake Lively?

Is Ryan Reynolds focusing too much on work and not enough on his wife Blake Lively? One tabloid claims the parents of three are struggling to spend quality time together. Here’s what we know.

Work Putting A ‘Strain’ On Ryan Reynolds And Blake Lively’s Marriage?

This week, Star reports Ryan Reynolds’ demanding work schedule is limiting the amount of time he can spend with his wife, Blake Lively, and their three daughters. Despite having what many fans call a “picture-perfect marriage,” the magazine insists there’s a distance growing between Lively and Reynolds. “His schedule doesn’t allow for much downtime,” an inside source dishes to the tabloid.

“Blake tries to be understanding. She knows that Ryan’s under a lot of pressure, but she’s got a lot on her plate, too.” The outlet notes that Reynold’s schedule leaves Lively to care for their children. But although things are tense right now, the insider insists they’re willing to put in the work. “They’re both committed to getting their relationship back on track,” the insider muses. “Ryan’s assured Blake that he will make more time for her — and they’ve already planned some fun date nights.”

Blake Lively And Ryan Reynold’s Marriage Is ‘No Walk In The Park’?

Here’s the thing: Plenty of us work more than we want, and most of us would like to spend more of our time with our loved ones. We’re sure Reynolds and Lively are no different. That being said, there’s absolutely no evidence to suggest Reynolds and Lively’s relationship has been seriously “strained” by Reynold’s work schedule. While it’s true Reynolds has multiple projects in the works, it doesn’t look like he’s any busier now than he always is.

Besides, Reynolds and Lively are still going strong. After Reynold’s film, Free Guy, was released, Reynolds took to Instagram to thank his wife for her support. Reynolds wrote, “Free Guy wouldn’t be the movie it is without @blakelively. She was essential in every part of the making of this film, creatively and emotionally, and the cameo everyone is talking about was entirely her idea. #WorkWife.” And more recently, the couple was spotted taking a romantic stroll through NYC. From what we can tell, the couple isn’t “off track,” despite the tabloid’s story.

The Tabloids On Ryan Reynolds

It’s hard to trust anything the magazines say about Reynolds. Not long ago, OK! reported Reynolds was locked in an “ugly” feud with his ex-wife Scarlett Johansson. Then New Idea claimed Reynolds was living in “misery” with Lively. And more recently, OK! alleged Lively and Reynolds had another baby on the way. Clearly, none of these publications are reliable when it comes to the couple.