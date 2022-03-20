Ryan Murphy Honors Greg Berlanti at PGA Awards

Ryan Murphy’s TV series dedicated to Hollywood’s untold history is not unlike other TV series. “Glee” creator took the stage at Saturday’s Producers Guild Awards to share some of his own with one of the night’s big honorees: Greg Berlanti.

Presenting Berlanti with the PGA Norman Lear Achievement Award, Murphy delivered a heartfelt and candid tribute to the prolific Berlanti — one packed with sweet and humble beginnings for men who now populate media power lists and highest-paid rankings.

In the late ’90s, Murphy said, he and Berlanti were hungry young screenwriters looking to break into the industry — Murphy a journalist, Berlanti an assistant to a producer). Murphy’s first big break was when he sold a script to Steven Spielberg. “$30,000 after commissions,”He stated.

Berlanti was struggling to keep up with a busy schedule. He worked in the early hours on his own script and was getting nowhere. Murphy decided to use Murphy’s script. “Spielberg fortune” to cover Berlanti’s rent for three months, freeing him up to write all day and workshop the script together at night.

“At night, we would often got to a diner on Sunset to talk about the script, the characters, and always what we wanted to do with our lives. I remember Greg really being on fire with this idea, brimming with youth and vitality and purpose,”Murphy. “It was personal. It was populated exclusively by young men like us, some lost, all were searching for a community. I worried about this script. I told Greg repeatedly, early on, that we couldn’t sell movies or TV shows populated by gay people. No one would make it, it wouldn’t sell and couldn’t we write a nice Sandra Bullock comedy?”

Berlanti persevered and eventually sold his first script. “The Broken Hearts Club,”A seminal film on gay friendship. Berlanti moved to television after that. Murphy put it this way: “Beltanti has been with us for nearly 25 years.” “first ‘Dawson’s Creek,’ then the world.”

Murphy also shared the fact that he gave Berlanti his gift. “a pair of dress shoes for some of his first post-‘Broken Hearts’ pitch meetings. They were in fashion to be sure, but they had square toes. It was 1997. I remember him wearing them for the first time nervous and saying, ‘I look like a goddamn pilgrim. No one is going to hire me wearing these goddamn shoes.’”

Murphy stated that Murphy was hired.

“If you asked me then, would this guy in the Myles Standish shoes become arguably the most successful television producer of the modern age? I would’ve said a resounding yes, because Greg always had it. That thing that makes a star, a business person, and a captain of industry,” Murphy continued. “Charisma, intelligence, integrity, an understanding of the human experience, empathy, killer instinct, and a talent and wisdom far beyond his years.”

The full list of 2022 Producers Guild Awards winners can be found here.