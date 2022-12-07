Ryan Leaf in Prison: How Ryan Leaf lived his life

Ryan Leaf served only two years of his five year sentence. And because the judge granted him time served — 27 months from his initial arrest (via ESPN) — he was released in December 2014, just three months after the official sentencing, per CBS Sports. Leaf couldn’t adjust easily.

The Associated PressLeaf felt angry and alone for the majority of his time in prison. An encounter with an inmate at the close of Leaf’s stint changed his outlook. “He got on me one day about how I didn’t understand the value that I had, not only to the men in there but for when I got out, and he confronted me on it,” Leaf shared this information with the AP. He suggested to Leaf that they meet with the prison librarian and tutor fellow inmates who struggle reading. Leaf noticed that Leaf often pushed away people who tried to help. “be constructive,” He reluctantly accepted. “It was the first time in my life that I was ever of service to anybody but myself,” Leaf shared with ESPN. “At that moment, I didn’t know it was this big, transformational kind of thing. I was just probably pissing and whining as I went down there,” He continued.

Leaf realized that he could lend his services to others after escaping from prison. “needed to build a foundation that was built on service.”