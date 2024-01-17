Ryan Gosling opens up about why his daughters haven’t seen Barbie – Exclusive reveal

How Ryan Gosling Prepared for His Role as Ken for Barbie Movie: Exclusive Interview

Ryan Gosling revealed in an exclusive interview that his daughters, Esmerelda and Amada, both had an impact on his preparation for his role as Ken in the Barbie movie.

The Influence of Ryan Gosling’s Daughters on His Role

Gosling confessed that while his daughters helped him prepare for the role behind the scenes, they weren’t allowed to watch the movie itself. He expressed his hesitation at the idea of his daughters seeing him play Ken, saying, “I don’t know if you should watch your father as Ken. I don’t know what age is a good age to see your father do that. It gets pretty crazy.”

Behind-the-Scenes: An Inside Look

Although they didn’t watch the movie, his daughters did get to take a behind-the-scenes peek when they visited him on set. Gosling mentioned that “They’ve seen little parts of it and they came to set one day when I did a big musical number.”

The Barbie Influence

In fact, Gosling’s daughters’ love for Barbie played a significant role in him accepting the role. “I knew that they loved it because they kept saying at first, ‘Hey, can we go to Target?’ And we go to Target, and then they’d slowly go by the Barbie aisle. And my wife and I sort of realized, ‘OK, I think it’s time to let them have Barbies.’ And no interest in Ken, which was pretty interesting, too.”

