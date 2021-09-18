Russian ‘Popeye’ warned he faces DEATH unless has lumps of hardened jelly removed from his bulging fake biceps

A RUSSIAN “Popeye” has been warned he faces death unless he has lumps of hardened petroleum jelly from his bulging fake biceps removed.

25-year-old ex-soldier Kirill Teredhin used injections to make himself look superman. Now he is paying the price, which could mean losing his arms or worse.

Kirill Tereshin, 25, was told he faces death unless he has his fake biceps surgically removed

Tereshin had Communist leader Gennady Zyuganov tattooed onto one of his arms

Surgeon Dmitry Melnikov said the risk of complications caused by the surgery was 'very high'

He has already had his fake triceps removed but now faces the first operation to get rid of dangerous giant implants from his biceps.

Surgeon Dmitry Melnikov warned him bluntly: “The risk of complications in this case is very high. The patient will not be helped if he does nothing.

“A toxic substance in the body long term can complicate the kidneys and lead to death.”

A video shows Tereshin – nicknamed Bazooka in his homeland – undergoing a CT scan ahead of surgery in Moscow.

His upcoming surgery will remove the hardened petroleum gel he had infected his left arm.

He is shown bare-chested with a new tattoo on his bulging arm – of his hero Communist leader Gennady Zyuganov, 77.

“Soon I will have a very complicated, hard third surgery,” He said.

“I don’t know how it’ll end up.”

He admits he has to “get rid” of his self-inflicted “nightmare”.

He confessed: “I bulked up my arms when I was 20 due to my own stupidity. I did not think about the consequences.”

Tereshin was persuaded to “save his life” and remove the implants by famous Russian WAG Alana Mamaeva, 33, a campaigner for victims of botched plastic surgery, who was formerly married to Russian football star Pavel Mamaev.

“I am very lucky that there are doctors who took me on,” he said.

“God forbid something happens to this nerve and I cannot move my arm.

“I really worry about this. I am very afraid….I should have thought about this earlier, I know. I blame myself.

His disastrous cheap petroleum jelly implants led to “high fever, strong pain, and weakness”.

Mamaeva said she “had to help” Tereshin remove his “horrible, horrible” implants.

Doctors warned Tereshin he risked losing the use of his arms after he injected himself with three litres of the petroleum jelly to create cartoonish, bulging muscles, and shared the footage with his 350,000 Instagram followers.

The coronavirus pandemic delayed Tereshin’s corrective surgery by almost a year. He is from Pyatigorsk, Russia.

“I’m only 24, and my immune system is so far coping with this inflammation, but I really do not know what will happen next,” He said.

“That is why I started the surgeries to get rid of this nightmare.”

After doctors removed the poisonous mass of muscle from Tereshin’s arms, tubes were used to drain it.

But one commenter told him: “Set some money aside for bionic prosthesis? This will not end well.”

Another said: “You created troubles for yourself, Kirill, I’m sorry for you.

“You could have a quiet and healthy life, you’re stupid.”

Russian WAG Alana Mamaeva, 33, is a campaigner for victims of botched plastic surgery