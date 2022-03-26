Russian actress Chulpan Khamatova goes into exile in Latvia

Chulpan Khamatova, a leading Russian actress who has also made several international film appearances, has given an interview saying that she has gone into exile in Latvia, following her country’s invasion of Ukraine.

Khamatova recorded an interview, which was broadcast this week on YouTube. She explained that she traveled to Riga with her daughters several weeks back, but that she decided to stay there rather than go to Russia.

“I thought at the start that I would just wait. Then I signed the petition against the war. And then it was made clear to me it would be undesirable for me to go back,” she said, according to RadioFreeEurope’s translation. “I know I am not a traitor. I love my motherland very much.”

Khamatova stated that she could either deny there is a war taking place or apologize to President Vladimir Putin for her support of what he calls a “war”. “special military operation.”

“Lie to yourself, lie to the whole world, live not according to the truth,”She said.

International renown was gained by Khamatova’s role as Lara in 2003’s Goodbye Lenin! In 2018, she was seen in The White Crow, Ralph Fiennes’ film chronicling the life and professional career of Rudolf Nureyev, and last year’s Cannes Film Festival prize-winning Petrov’s Flu.

Catherine Deneuve, the head of the six-person jury at the 63 was her representative.rdVenice International Film Festival 2006. She also leads the Gift of Life children’s cancer charity in Russia and several years previously appeared in a video praising Putin for his support.

Khamatova is one of many Russian cultural icons who has spoken out against the war waged by their leader. Olga Smirnova was principal dancer in the Bolshoi Ballet Moscow from last week. She left Russia to join the Netherlands National Ballet and quickly took over a role.

Smirnova, a Ukrainian grandmother, describes herself to be “one-quarter Ukrainian” recently denounced Russia’s invasion of the country.