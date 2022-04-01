Russia uses Tucker Carlson footage for propaganda

Russia has been hitting out at western media coverage of its invasion of Ukraine over recent weeks for criticising the actions of Vladimir Putin – well, NearlyAll media coverage.

The Kremlin is reportedly very happy for Russian people to watch Tucker Carlson’s show on Fox NewsThis encouraged broadcasters to air clips in Russia.

Mother Jones reported that it had obtained a 12-page document from the Kremlin that instructed state-friendly media outlets to air footage of Tucker’s show last month.

“It is essential to use as much as possible fragments of broadcasts of the popular Fox News host Tucker Carlson, who sharply criticizes the actions of the United States [and] NATO, their negative role in unleashing the conflict in Ukraine, [and] the defiantly provocative behavior from the leadership of the Western countries and NATO towards the Russian Federation and towards President Putin, personally,”The document is as follows.

Footage of Carlson’s show has been used for propaganda in Russia ever since, and now the official TwitterA clip was posted by the Russian Embassy in Turkey about him making claims regarding Ukrainian labs on Thursday.

If you’re unfamiliar with this On-line dispute is ongoingAccording to the US government, there are several “bio lab”Washington funds facilities in Ukraine that conduct research on deadly pathogens.

They’re operated from a preventative perspective rather than to create a weapon, but Russia has claimed without evidence the US is developing biological and chemical weapons in Ukraine – and that it discovered efforts to clean up these programmes when it launched its so-called “special military operation”

Since then, the US has denounced these claims, which were repeated by China as disinformation from Russia.

However, it’s something which has been seized upon by the likes of Fox News’s Carlson, who has been accused of intentionally implying the “bio labs”they may have a more sinister side. He has denied doing so.

His thoughts were reportedly shared across Russia.

Julia Davis is a columnist The Daily BeastRussia media analyst, wrote about Carlson’s clip use on Russian state television last month. “Not a day without Tucker Carlson on #Russia’s state TV.

“Here’s another clip being used by the Russians to promote their disinformation about #Ukraine allegedly creating “bio-weapons” in its lab. #TuckyoRose delivers again.”

This comes after Carlson has previously accused Democrats as well as Republicans of being racist. “intentionally seeking war”With Russia, and also asking viewers why they hate Putin.

