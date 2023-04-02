Russia propagandist Vladlen Tatarsky was killed in a cafe bombing attack after being given a ‘hand gift containing explosives’

A PRO-RUSSIAN propogandist has reportedly been blown up in a café in central St. Petersburg.

Vladlen Tatarsky was a prominent Russian military blogger. An explosive device was set off at his event and it allegedly killed him.

The TASS news agency stated that Tatarsky had been killed in the blast and that fifteen people suffered injuries. The explosion was likely caused by an explosive device, according to the witnesses.

This hasn’t been confirmed officially.

Recent footage shows glass shattered all over the street, people attending to bleeding victims and a collapsed café, while emergency workers rush to the scene.

While Tatarsky hosted a creative night for media professionals, the explosion occurred in central St. Petersburg’s University Embankment.

A St. Petersburg website claims the café had at one time belonged to Yevgeny Prigozhin, founder of the Wagner private army that is fighting for Russia in Ukraine.

At this time, there is no information on the perpetrators of the attack.

Tatarsky (real name Maxim Fomin) is one the most prominent military bloggers in Russia and has 560,000 Telegram fans.

He offered a critique running commentary about Russia’s war on Ukraine.

The pro-Kremlin pundit stated that September was the year of “We will defeat everybody, We will kill everyone, and we will rob everyone.” All will go as planned.

Tatarsky could have been deliberately assassinated if he was a person associated with war in Ukraine.

Russia’s Federal Security Service claimed that Ukraine’s Secret Services killed Darya Dugina last August in an attack on a Moscow car-bomber. This was something President Vladimir Putin called “evil”.

Ukraine has denied any involvement.

