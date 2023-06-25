Russia coup live updates — Yevgeny Prigozhin ‘de-escalates tensions’ as leader traveling to Belarus caught on video

Amy Comfi
By Amy Comfi
In
EntertainmentCelebrities

The Kremlin, continued

Built between 1482–1495 it most famously houses St Basil’s Cathedral, Red Square, and Peterhof Palace, and sits on the Moskva River.

It was historically used as the Tsar’s residence before the monarchy was driven out in Russia.

In 1838, Tsar Nicholas I ordered the construction of the Grand Kremlin Palace which was built over ten years from 1839–1849.

Other palaces within the walls are Ivan III’s Palace of Facets, which holds the imperial thrones, and Terem Palace, which was the main residence of the tsars in the 17th century.

Part of the Kremlin is now open as a museum to the public and offers individual and group guided tours.

It has become a major tourist attraction in the Russian capital – with around three million visitors recorded in 2017.

Latest News

Previous article
How to relieve an itchy burn injury

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About Us

Central Recorder is a non-profit news organization based in California City. Our mission is to seek truth and help people understand the world better. We cover local California News and also International News over various categories.

About
Contact

© Central Recorder