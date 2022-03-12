Russia Banned From Competing in Eurovision 2022

The European Broadcasting Union has announced that no Russian act will participate in this year’s Eurovision Song Contest.

The declaration comes early Friday morning in light of Russia’s invasion into Ukraine Thursday.

“The Executive Board of the EBU made the decision following a recommendation earlier today by the Eurovision Song Contest’s governing body, the Reference Group, based on the rules of the event and the values of the EBU,” the union’s statement reads. “The Reference Group recommendation was also supported by the EBU’s Television Committee.”

“The decision reflects concern that, in light of the unprecedented crisis in Ukraine, the inclusion of a Russian entry in this year’s Contest would bring the competition into disrepute,” the statement continues.

The EBU reached this decision after consulting its members, who operate apolitically with the aim of public service.

The qualifiers, semi-finals and grand finals leading up to the song contest began earlier this month, and the final three shows are set for May 10, 12 and 14. The competition will draw to a close in Turin, Italy, which gained the right to host after Italian band Måneskin won the 2021 competition with the song “Zitti e buoni.”

Three hosts will guide the final three days of Eurovision: Mika, Lara Pausini and Alessandro Cattelan. “The Sound of Beauty” is the slogan for 2022, and “The Sun Within” stage design by Francesca Montinaro is meant to represent Italy with the sun, a garden and cascading water.