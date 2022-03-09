Russell Wilson And Ciara Wilson Are Going Through A Major Change in Their Lives

From Seattle to Denver Sources claim that Russell Wilson has signed his no-trade clause. He also passed his physical. This means that he will officially be traded to the Denver Broncos. ESPN. There were speculations that he might be traded, but the Super Bowl champ made it clear that Denver was his first choice. According to the New York PostThis is understandable considering the team has been looking for a reliable quarterback since Peyton Manning’s departure. Seahawks fans aren’t happy with this, though.

“Today has been a lot to take for fans of the Seattle Seahawks. Two of the best players in franchise history gone like that,”One person Tweet. “As of March 8th 2022 I am no longer a Seattle Seahawks fan any longer. Us hawk fans will forever remember this dark day in our history,”Another Write. The Denver Nuggets welcome Russell Wilson and his family. “Wow. We really get to be neighbors with Ciara,”The basketball team Tweet.

Wilson has accomplished so much while he was in Seattle. “passed for 37,059 yards, 292 touchdowns and 87 interceptions, and made 144 consecutive regular-season starts from 2012-2020,”Per Fox Sports. Wilson also broke the record of Peyton Manning and holds the record for most wins by a QB through their ninth season. According to Bleacher Report. Ciara has yet to comment.