Russell Crowe shares the name Russell Crowe gave his Gladiator costume

RUSSELL Crowe has revealed he called his costume in Gladiator a “netball uniform” because it had a skirt.

He also revealed that he chose the role of Zeus from Marvel’s movie Thor: Love and Thunder as he had the opportunity to wear a dress in it.

­Russell, speaking to the Empire podcast, said: “I’ve had quite a bit of success wearing skirts in the past — Maximus had a nice little one.

“I used to call it ‘the netball uniform’.”

He revealed that he had shot scenes for the Thor movie twice.

They were filmed in English and then again in Greek accents, which is featured in the final cut.

He explained: “Originally he [director Taika Waititi] They wanted me to portray the character with an English accent, and I sort of disagreed. I felt that it was unfair for Greeks all over the globe.

“I was just like ‘let me have a go at this’, so they did.

“But that meant my shooting days were quite difficult because every single scene we shot twice.

“We shot once with me doing a Greek accent and once with me doing an English accent.

“And the produces at the time said do it this way and then we’re gong to screen both, and we’re going to go with the characterisation which gets the most reaction.

“So, true to their word, when they screened it Zeus as a Greek man won by a mile so they went with the Greek accent. It was a lot of fun.”

Russell was nominated for the Oscar for Gladiator 2000, and the Best Actor gong.

