Rush’s Geddy and Alex Lifeson remember Taylor Hawkins

Rush’s Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson remembered Taylor Hawkins in a pair of poignant social media posts Saturday, hours after the Foo Fighters drummer’s death at the age of 50.

Hawkins and Dave Grohl jointly delivered the induction speech as prog-rock legends were formally inducted into Rock and Roll Hall of Fame 2013. The Foo Fighters performed afterwards “2112”During the Rock Hall ceremony, Rush was there.

“We are so very shocked and saddened to hear the devastating news of the sudden passing of our musical brother Taylor Hawkins,”Lee and Lifeson wrote Saturday.

“He was such an incredibly positive source of music, energy and love, and a true artist to his very core…there are simply no words to adequately express just how much he will be missed by all – including Alex, myself and the entire Rush family. Our hearts, love and sympathy go out to Taylor’s family as well the Grohls, and the extended Foos family…”

In a separate post on his personal Instagram account, Lee wrote about the time he joined the Foo Fighters onstage during a concert in Rush’s hometown in Toronto.

“My heart is truly breaking at the news of Taylor’s passing. A sweetheart of a man that radiated good vibes, a love of music, and a total monster on the drums,”Lee wrote. “He was so, so happy the night Alex and I came up onstage to play YYZ with him during the Foos show at the Air Canada Centre on March 23rd, 2008… His excitement was almost impossible for him to contain. Brother, you left us way, way too soon… rest in peace my friend…”

Both Hawkins and Grohl — along with every other drummer of their era — worshipped late Rush drummer Neil Peart. Hawkins released a statement following the death of Rush drummer Neil Peart in January 2020. Rolling Stone, “Neil Peart had the hands of God. End of story.”

Below, Hawkins and Grohl will welcome Rush to the Rock Hall 2013.