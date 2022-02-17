Rupert Grint Has Landed His First Big Movie Role In A Minute, And It’ll Reteam Him With M. Night Shyamalan

While Rupert Grint is best known for playing Ron Weasley in the Harry Potter movies, he’s been collecting attention in recent years from TV shows like Sick Note, Snatch, The ABC Murders and Servant. The latter series comes from the mind of M. Night Shyamalan, and it’s been revealed that following their time together on Servant, Shyamalan and Grint are reteaming for what will be the actor’s first movie in over half a decade.

We learned last October that M. Night Shyamalan’s next movie will be called Knock at the Cabin, and two months later, Guardians of the Galaxy’s Dave Bautista was the first actor brought aboard. According to Deadline, Rupert Grint and Nikki Amuka-Bird will be joining Bautista in the cast, although since plot details are being kept close to the vest, we have no idea who they’ll be playing in Knock at the Cabin (which may be a one-shot film). Amuka-Bird is also no stranger to Shyamalan projects, having starred as Patricia Carmichael in Old.

This casting news comes a little under a week after Servant finished its third season on Apple TV+. The show stars Lauren Ambrose’s Dorothy Turner Toby Kebbell’s Sean Turner, a couple who grieve the death of their 13-week-old son Jericho and bring a doll into their home that breaks Dorothy out a canonic state. Dorothy starts believing that this doll is her real child, but when they hire Nell Tiger Free’s Leanne to look after the doll as a nanny, this opens their home to a “mysterious force.” Rupert Grint plays Julian Pearce, Dorothy’s brother and Sean’s brother-in-law, in Servant, which has been renewed for a fourth and final season.

Between the final season of Servant, Knock at the Cabin and the anthology series Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities, Rupert Grint has quite the supernatural body of work lined up. Grint also recently reunited with Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and many of his other Harry Potter costars and collaborators for Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts, which can be streamed with an HBO Max subscription. As far as Nikki Amuka-Bird goes, along with Old, she’s recognizable from Jupiter Ascending, The Laundromat, Luther, Gold Digger and Avenue 5.

Old, M. Night Shyamalan’s last cinematic offering, opened in theaters last July, with the other main cast members including Gael García Bernal, Vicky Krieps, Rufus Sewell, Alex Wolff, Thomasin McKenzie, Abbey Lee, Ken Leung, Eliza Scanlen and Aaron Pierre. The movie followed a group of people who finds themselves rapidly aging while visiting a secluded beach. Old was met with mixed critical reception, but it made over $90 million worldwide off a reported $18 million budget.

Knock at the Cabin opens in theaters on February 3, 2023.