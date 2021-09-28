“RuPaul’s Drag Race” Fun Facts

"RuPaul's Drag Race" Fun Facts
By Tom O'Brien
When Lady Gaga appeared on the show, she gave the queens so much constructive feedback that the producers apparently wanted her to wrap it up.

Lady Gaga and RuPaul on set of "Drag Race"

Many featured guests have appeared on the show.

“Drag Race” has had some amazing celebrity guest judges in the past, including Lady Gaga, Christina Aguilera, and Ariana Grande.

Lady Gaga gave extra feedback to the queens when the cameras stopped rolling in 2017 when she appeared on the show.

“When she came back into the [Werk] Room, she really came back with some constructive feedback and criticism, but that was preceded by a nice, pretty good conversation,” one of the queens, Peppermint, said on Entertainment Weekly’s BINGE podcast in 2020.

Sasha Velour added that Gaga was giving them so much feedback, “there was even a moment when the producers were kind of like, trying to get her to wrap it up, because she had hand-written notes about each and every one of us, and she went through, took her time, and gave individual feedback to each of us sitting right there.

“They were like, ‘OK, we’ve got to get back to filming!’ She replied, “No, she’s going to finish it!””

After appearing on the show, many of the A-list guests also appear on RuPaul and Michelle Visage’s podcast “What’s The Tee?”

 

