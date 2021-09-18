Runners embark on 250km journey to create world record GPS artwork

A team of more than 50 runners has united with the aim of creating a world record-breaking piece using GPS and their feet.

The group will run 250km (155 mi) through Liverpool and Manchester over the weekend to create what organizers claim will be the largest piece of GPS running art.

Guinness World Records will verify the piece. The piece depicts a person moving from a walk to a sprint. It covers an area of approximately 100km (62 mi) by 40 km (25 miles).

Each participant runs a segment that is between 10km and 20km (12 mi), before moving on to the next section.

Jazmine Franks (left) passed on a GPS tracker to the next runner after completing the first leg of the artwork (Phil Tragen/ John Doe)

Hollyoaks actors Jazmine Franks and David Tag were amongst those tackling the challenge, which traces the route of the Michelob Ultra Marathon and is also raising money for Good Gym – a charity that sees volunteers combine getting fit with helping local communities.

Franks took on the first leg of the journey, passing Everton’s Goodison Park in Merseyside.

“I’m a sweaty mess… I felt I had to be quick,” According to the PA news agency, the 29-year old said.

“It’s been planned within an inch of its life – I felt I had to be on time, the next person was there waiting for me.

“It’s just epic to be a part of, especially when it’s for charity, raising money for Good Gym and awareness for Good Gym, which is a great charity that works within the community.”

Actors Jazmine Franks (right) and David Tag (left) are running as part of the world record attempt (John Doe)

Mark Flint is taking on one of the final legs of the journey on Sunday, and said it was “humbling” to be a part of the challenge.

He is running his section in fulfillment of a challenge that he set to run five kilometres per days during 2021. This will raise money for the Christie cancer charity.

“I only really started running two years ago, so to be doing anything like this is beyond my wildest imagination,” the 44-year-old told PA.

“To be part of a world record is crazy.”

Matt Koep, product owner at Michelob Ultra UK, said: “It’s incredible that so many athletes will be pounding the pavements as part of this amazing challenge.

“From some of TV’s most well-known faces to runners of all abilities, it’s so rewarding to be able to get together over one weekend to celebrate our shared love of fitness.”

