“Run the World” Season 2 Release Date & More: Will There Be A New Season?

With the conclusion of Leigh Davenport’s top comedy series, “Run the World” Season 1, the fans are hoping for a renewal of the show. So, will Starz TV order another hilarious season of the series? Here is everything we know.

“Run the World” is a popular American comedy-drama TV series that premiered back in May 2021 on the Starz network. The first edition of the series has received a lot of praise from the audience for its connecting storyline and hilarious comedy. The charming cast has taken the series to the next level and the fans are now demanding the sequel. So, will there be Season 2 for “Run the World”? Here is all we know.

Set in Harlem, “Run the World” revolves around a bunch of humorous and smart characters. It sketches the beautiful relationship between four Black women. The series portrays the strong bond of friendship among the four friends and highlights the struggles of their careers in the most entertaining ways. So, if you are also obsessed with the show, here is the latest update on “Run the World” Season 2.

“Run the World” Season 2 Renewal Status

Season 1 of “Run the World” recently concluded on July 11, 2021. So, it’s a bit early for Starz to take a decision on the future of the show. However, the show has received good reviews from critics and there are a lot of scopes for the storyline to unwrap new adventures. So it’s only a matter of time and the popular cable network, Starz will surely renew “Run the World” for Season 2.

“Run the World” Season 2 Release Date

“Run the World” Season 1 landed on May 16, 2021, and after delivering eight exciting episodes the first season concluded on June 11, 2021. As of now, the creators have not revealed the updates on “Run the World” Season 2. So, make sure to be in touch as we will update you once we get any authentic news on the second installment.