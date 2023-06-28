Run Rabbit Run Ending on Netflix explained and full spoilers

HITC explains how Netflix’s Run Rabbit Run ends with spoilers.

You can count on Netflix to deliver a wide range of movies throughout the year and it’s once again time for horror fans to dive into a genre offering to remember with Run Rabbit Run. Sarah Snook plays Sarah (Succession), a fertility physician and mother, who becomes concerned when Mia says she can remember an earlier life. This gem from the subgenre of psychological films is directed by Daina. The premiere was on June 28th, 2023. Since then, many viewers are still trying to figure out what exactly happened. So, here’s the Run Rabbit Run ending on Netflix explained with full spoilers.

Run Rabbit Run ending explained

Sarah suspects that something is deeply wrong with Mia as she continues to claim that she is actually Sarah’s long-lost sister Alice, who vanished at the age of seven. When she takes Mia to visit her grandmother, Sarah’s mother, she also encourages Mia to double down on her story, but her belief stems from dementia.

The mother and daughter pair visit the home of Sarah’s childhood, and Mia claims Alice’s room is hers. Sarah was first suspicious about a possible connection when Mia asked them to keep a rabbit who appeared in the house. Alice had always taken care of stray pets.

Alice and Mia are discussing playing hide and find. “You don’t look for me,” Mia begins to say. “You don’t like me. “You don’t like me” You have me hiding all the time. You don’t want to find me. You lock me in. I hate you.”

However, it’s suggested that what’s going on may not be reality when Mia shows up her head bleeding. Sarah accidentally cuts the child’s arm, only to discover that her head is unharmed.

Sarah’s opening the barn after hearing sounds brings things to a head. Alice appears from the space, and Sarah is forced to fight her with the rabbit trap. This serves as a reminder of the creature that appeared at the beginning of the film. The rabid sibling disappears after the blow.

Sarah follows Mia, who fled after the incident. In a flashback we see that Sarah had hit Alice with the same trap as they were young. This explains why she suffered from a vision of her daughter’s head bleeding, as the two are beginning to bleed into one because of the association due to their age. Sarah was responsible for pushing her sister over a cliff following the incident. The fall proved fatal. Sarah has a breakdown, and is consumed with guilt over her actions.

When she comes to after knocking herself out outside of Mia’s door, her daughter is missing. Her vision is of a floating corpse, even though we know that Mia has been hiding in the nearby area.

Moving ahead, Sarah and Mia have a conversation in which she addresses her daughter as though she’s Alice. Mia calls her mother a “monster”, and she agrees. Mia walks with Alice to the same cliff that her mother died on the morning after she drifts to sleep.

Sarah ends the movie by slapping the window when she watches the two men walk into an unknown fate.

On the whole, the ending offers audiences ambiguity rather than concrete answers, although the events and details previously cited strongly suggest that what we see is a projection of Sarah’s inner torment and overwhelming guilt. Sarah’s mind starts to create an alternative way of processing her life when Mia reaches a certain stage in her life. Was the appearance of the rabbit in the first scene a mere catalyst, due to its association with the murder tool?

The movie’s screenwriter, Hannah Kent, was recently By Nightmarish conjurings, and revealed the origins of the project.

“One of the projects I was really interested in, was looking at these true stories of children who report previous existences, or who speak of others having had other families or having other parents and missing them. I was interested in this because there are so many that have been documented, but I was interested in it from the perspective of a parent.”

She explained that this “led to many conversations around motherhood, the monstrous mother, and the complexities and ambiguities you can feel as a mother towards your child.”

Along with investigating “what happens when you suppress an incredibly traumatic event,” this was the seed for Run Rabbit Run.

