Rumours say that Taylor Swift, Robert Pattinson and Brooklyn Beckham will be getting married soon

London might be the most sought-after destination for weddings right now. The cloudy city keeps popping up as a potential destination for many celebrity dream weddings, and if a star is British, then there’s a good chance they’ll get wed close to home. Here are the latest rumours we’ve heard about celebrity weddings in the Big Smoke.

Robert Pattinson’s Secret Ceremony

According to Okay! Robert Pattinson was planning a secret London wedding for Suki Waterhouse this winter. A friend shared the following: “They want to have a small ceremony in London around Christmas with just family and a few close friends to toast with.”The friend concluded that “They know in their hearts that they’re a perfect fit and feel it’s time to get married and settle down.”In a few years, the two of them could start a family.

The story is partially true, as Waterhouse and Pattinson appear to be in love. However, there does not seem to be a wedding. E! NewsSources reputable than the tabloid claimed that they weren’t in a hurry. A source explained, “Suki is not pressuring him and they are both very committed to each other.”The Good TimeStar may soon get married, but a wedding is not in the cards.

Taylor Swift’s Pub Affair

According to Taylor Swift’s biography, Joe Alwyn was also named. HeatPlanning is a “low-key wedding” in Alwyn’s home country of London. According to an insider “Taylor has decided that she wants a small pub wedding with Joe and just a handful of their friends and family.”Although a grand ceremony in Rhode Island sounds appealing, Alwyn has completely changed her view of love. Swift was the reason London was chosen “knows that Joe is much happier away from the spotlight and loves his quiet life in the U.K.,” Source explanation The “Our Song” Singer wanted to have a second wedding for her famous friends.

This story was told to us by a source close enough to Swift and Alwyn. Alwyn and Swift aren’t engaged yet, so a wedding is pretty much out of the question. This story was published 16-months ago.

Brooklyn Beckham’s Biggest Secret

Brooklyn Beckham was engaged to Nicola Peltz in July 2020. Life & StyleAccording to their claims, they were married in London quickly. While a lavish ceremony was in the works, the two apparently didn’t see a point in waiting. A photo on Instagram showed Beckham in what appeared to be a wedding ring, while Peltz may be already pregnant.

The fact that Beckham simply loves wearing rings was not mentioned in this story. It’s not hard to find photos of Brooklyn with rings on his fingers, so there was nothing special about the wedding band photo. Recent photos of Peltz did not show any signs of pregnancy. Gossip CopThe story was debunked.