Rumors About The Weeknd And DJ Simi Khadra Are Heating Up

Did The Weeknd and DJ Simi Khadra pretty much confirm they’re dating? Well, we’ll have to keep holding on for verbal confirmation, but the twosome did appear to be enjoying a possible date night on February 2.

Paparazzi snapped the two spending time together at Hollywood’s Sunset Tower hotel together on February 3 where they seemed to enjoy a potentially romantic dinner, and Daily Mail published all the proof. The outing marked the first time the two have actually been photographed together by the shutterbugs, which could potentially be a sign they’re not afraid to make any maybe romances a little more public.

It’s not the first time the two have been in the same place at the same time, either. Far from it, in fact. In January, Khandra was photographed by paparazzi alongside her sister and DJ partner, Haze Khadra, at The Weeknd’s album release party, which was also in West Hollywood, according to Celebzz — clearly a favorite location for these two!

The rumors come amid claims The Weeknd may have been getting a little cozy with none other than Angelina Jolie, as they were snapped together in Los Angeles in late June 2021. But it sounds like that was more about business. “They’re clearly not trying to hide [the dinner date]. He’s definitely focused on getting to the movie business,” a source told Page Six.

Seems like The Weeknd is still keeping us guessing about his dating life!