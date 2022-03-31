Rumors Abound That Vanderpump Rules’ Stassi Schroeder Is Returning, But I’m Not Buying It

A prior incident that occurred in 2020 was discovered. Vanderpump RulesStassi Schröder and Kristen Doute are castmates. Faith Stowers, their former co-star and the only Black castmate ever to be on the show was alleged that the pair had called the police on her over a false offense. Bravo fired the alums in the aftermath of the situation, along with a few others, for separate controversies. Recently, however, rumors started to circulate that Schroeder could be returning to academia. But I’m not totally buying it.

Yet, it’s not altogether too likely that Stassi Schroeder will be welcomed back by Bravo to her former show, if we take into account the current climate at the network. There are efforts to calm down controversy and not encourage it back. Let’s take the most recent. Real Housewives of New York As an example, take reboot/spinoff news. Andy Cohen, executive producer, shared that the rebooted series will be more diverse and inclusive after the controversial thirteenth season. It’s a bold statement to do a factory reset on the network’s second-longest running entity for that franchise – and I think it’s an indication the network may be going in a different direction than past years.

Nevertheless, Vanderpump Rules’ matriarch Lisa Vanderpump has said in the past that she wished Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute could’ve come back for Season 9 to see their potential journey of “growth.”She said that they were. “a lot of reactive decisions”All of this happened at once. Perhaps the ex-restauranteur was also a restaurateur.RHBH star intervened on behalf of her former protégé to Bravo, and perhaps we will in fact see her in the next VRseason, or maybe some other series. Still, that’s just too many perhapses in my book…

Overall, however, I believe the next season of Vanderpump RulesThe film (yet not yet greenlit) should be dramatic enough to avoid former co-stars being fired. Lala Kent already has plenty to say about her ex’s reported infidelity of late. James Kennedy and Raquel Levy ended their engagement. The long-term couple Tom Schwartz, Katie Maloney, and Raquel Leviss have called off their engagement. They are currently living apart but will be divorcing.

As you can see, based upon recent Bravo decisions, I don’t believe Stassi Schroeder is returning. Nor does the show have the need for it. But, you can still relive her greatest moments with a Peacock membership. One imagines she’s been perfecting the art of “Next Level Basic”However, it is important to remember the time.