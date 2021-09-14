Rudy Giuliani Ex Mayor in New York City ridicules Queen and calls US military officer idiot at 9/11 event!

The ex-New York City mayor also denied meeting Prince Andrew and other underage women at a commemoration dinner in Manhattan that he attended on Saturday.

The ex-mayor of New York City denied interacting with Prince Andrew or underage women while he spoke at the Manhattan event.

To commemorate the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001, the dinner is held each year.

Giuliani was knighted by the Queen as an honorary knight in 2002, just a few months after September 11 attacks.

Giuliani attempted to imitate the monarch at 95 with a bad attempt at a British accent during the dinner.

He stated: “She said, “Your work on September 11 was amazing”.

“And therefore I’m making you an honorary knight, commander of the royal something or other.”

The 77-year-old then added: “I declined a knighthood as if you accepted a knighthood you would have to forfeit your citizenship.”

Several video clips posted on Twitter show Giuliani gives a rambling talk at the podium.

The former mayor, who most recently served as former President Donald Trump’s lawyer, criticized Joint Chiefs Chairman Mark Milley, whose name he mispronounces after referring to him as ‘Miley.’

He attacked Joe Biden and Milley for their chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan, saying that it was ‘freaking insane.’

Giuliani continues to describe how he would approach Milley in person.

He stated: “I wanted to grab his stars and shove it down his throat and say, “It is 400 miles away from China.

“China is going to be our enemy for the next 40 years! You have an airbase 400 miles from them and you’re giving it up? Idiot!

‘What the hell is wrong with you? Who pays you?’

Giuliani added: “Christ!”

At another point in the speech, Giuliani, speaks about the Duke of York unprompted.

His comments about the royal come as lawyers for Virginia Giuffre said they served the 61-year-old with legal papers.

The mum-of-three, 38, claims she was loaned out to him by his ­paedophile pal Jeffrey Epstein and the tycoon’s alleged “recruiter” ­Ghislaine Maxwell in 2001.

He strongly denies that he forced Virginia into having sex at 17 years old and insists that they have never met.

He stated that: “I know Prince Andrew is very questionable now.

“He never took me out. Never!

“Never had a drink with him, never was with a woman or young girl with him.

“Never, ever, ever.”

Giuliani added that he had met Andrew on two separate occasions.

“Giuliani said that he once met him in his office, and once when we had the party.

Giuliani’s latest bizarre public appearance is Giuliani’s rant. Giuliani is the once-beloved mayor, who is often credited with leading New York City through the chaos caused by the terror attacks.

Nearly 3,000 people died in this atrocity, including 67 Brits.

Since Giuliani made a drastic change in his behavior, questions have been raised about Giuliani’s sobriety as well as his overall well-being.