Rudy Farias, Who Vanished 8 Years Ago, Has Been Found near Church with Late Brother’s Necklace

Rudolph Farias IV has finally been found eight years after he went missing.

He is in an unfit state in the hospital, and barely speaks.

The necklace belonging to Farias’s brother, Farias V. was believed by his mother to have kept him alive.

Rudolph Farias was reported missing in 2015, but he turned up eight years later, on July 1, 2023. His family last saw him on March 6, 2015. He was walking his dogs near his Houston home.

One of the two dogs was the only one to return without a leash. Farias IV, who was 17 years old at the time of his disappearance, wasn’t heard from again until 25.

Farias IV was depressed, particularly after losing his brother to a motorcycle crash in 2011. Brenda Paradise was the private investigator that the Farias Family hired to help find their missing son.

The best friend of his died in front him.

Paradise revealed that Farias’s younger brother was his closest friend, and suffered a great deal for someone of his age. The young man was still alive despite his condition when found. He had his brother’s pendant.

How did Rudolph get found? What was his appearance like?

Brooke Taylor of ABC13 reports. Unknown person called 911 After finding him unresponsive, the police found him outside an church on Park Drive and Tidwell Road. He could only say a few short words before curling up into a fetal pose and closing down.

Stephenie Renee Southerland Martinez posted a message on Facebook the day Farias 4 was located, revealing emotional details. Southerland-Martin explained that Farias III was her nephew.

Family member Share This Article How the man who went missing was “in pretty bad shape” in hospital with small cuts, tumors and soft tissue, as well as swollen soles. Farias III was bruised and had cuts and scrapes on his skin, both old and new.

Southerland, a dark complexioned man with dried blood all over his head and hair. Noting How he “almost was unrecognizable.” She stated that it was obvious he was abuse and had suffered through many things.

In pain, he said he flinched away when his family tried to hold him or touched him out of fear that they would be beaten. Doctor revealed it was normal, considering what he had been through.

Farias IV thought the same thing, and said that the young man’s name was Julio Torres. Southerland Martnez noted the difference between the two men. The young man looked thin, frail, with fingers and hands that were underdeveloped.

Farias IV’s mother did not leave her son’s side as he was treated at the hospital. She thought that the young man who had gone missing in his teens was still alive today because he had something that kept him going.

What keeps Rudolph alive

Farias's mother thought that his brother's pendant kept him going. Tim Miller from Texas EquuSearch had been searching for him all around the world since 2015.

This was certainly a miracle.

Miller noticed that tips about Farias’s location were coming in until they stopped one day. The man in the search team confessed to never having thought that Farias would still be alive after eight years.