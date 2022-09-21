Royal Parks will compost floral tributes to Queen

Composting floral tributes to Queen Elizabeth II will give new life to them in the Royal Parks.

The public is expected to begin work on Monday to remove any items left behind by the deceased. This will be one week after the state funeral. It will continue for seven more days.

Visitors can still lay tributes. However, any blooms that are already damaged will be moved to Hyde Park.

Any remaining packaging, cards, and labels must be removed once the plants have been taken out.

Sue Tovey at the Floral Tribute Area in Green Park London (Gina Kalsi/PA). PA Wire/PA Photos – Gina Kalsi

The Royal Parks will then use the compost to plant shrubberies and landscaping projects.

Sue Tovey, 57-year-old from North Wales, went to Green Park to pay her respects with her husband and her grandchild.

She commented on the compost plans and said: “I think it’s amazing because so many people have brought things down and I love how they’ve gotten rid of all the Cellophane and actually just got the bouquets. It’s beautiful, really moving isn’t it?”

Mrs Tovey claimed that her three year-old granddaughter, who is now three years old, loves the Queen. Her favourite song is also the national anthem.

Belinda Barber (56), Huntingdon, has left flowers at Green Park’s tribute site.

She said: “We’re all gardeners anyway so it’s a lovely touch that this will go and get used in Royal Parks, which is fantastic. There’s going to be a lot of compost here I would’ve thought.”

Sharon Warner, 52, a property administrator from Enfield (London), traveled to Green Park to pay tribute with her mother.

Sue Robinson and Sharon Warner, left, at the Floral Tribute Area in Green Park London (Gina Kalsi/PA). PA Wire/PA Photos – Gina Kalsi

Ms Warner stated: “Yeah, it’s an amazing feeling the fact that they think about it in advance of what they’re going to do to benefit all of this, because it will be lovely for it to be reused.”

Sue Robinson (75), Sue’s mother from Barnet in London said: “The planning that’s gone into this is just amazing, so that’s great to hear that.”

The Royal Parks spokesperson said that other tributes could be made: “Our priority at the moment is to manage the huge volume of flowers and tributes that are being left in the Green Park Floral Tribute Garden.

“We will store any teddies and artefacts that have been left and will work closely with our partners to agree what we do with them over the next few months with discretion and sensitivity.”

Portsmouth Council has announced plans to plant a memorial tree in Victoria Park next year, using compost made from the floral tributes left at the Guildhall following the Queen’s death.