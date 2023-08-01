Royal Mail to launch first drone service for remote UK areas

The first Royal Mail drone delivery service has launched.

Orkney is trialling the airborne service for three months. It could become permanent.

2 Drones would carry mail from Graemsay to Hoy, in Orkneys avoiding the current weather problems that hamper delivery. Credit: PA

Orkney’s I-Port will improve delivery times for locals.

Mail will continue to flown by plane to Kirkwall’s Royal Mail delivery office, then driven to the town of Stromness.

The drones will be responsible for delivering the mail to the islands Graemsay, Hoy and Graemsay.

Deliveries can be affected by weather conditions, and the electric drones help to avoid this.

This project was a collaborative effort between Royal Mail, Skyports Drone Services and Orkney Islands Council.

Chris Paxton, of Royal Mail, said: “Using drones will help us to connect island communities.”

Alex Brown of Skyports Drone Services said, “We are revolutionizing mail delivery in remote areas by leveraging drones. This technology allows us to deliver more efficiently and on time, while reducing the use of emissions-producing cars.