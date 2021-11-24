Royal Family threatens to boycott BBC over new documentary

As we write this, The Royal Family is uniting in defiance against a soon to be released documentary. BBC intends to air this documentary for a few reasons. The documentary appears to be sharing details about the subject. Prince WilliamAnd Prince Harry‘s struggles with one another. The other, the Royal Family hasn’They were given a prescreening of the documentary. This is raising a lot of red flags.

Brothers in Arms

Amol Rajon, who has publicly declared their monarchy on numerous occasions and spoken out against the family repeatedly, is the first sign that something is wrong. “absurd”. Three senior family members have joined together to file a complaint against the outlet. They want the documentary to be boycotted.

The problem with the program is the fact that it mentions Prince William speaking out against Harry and Harry doing the exact same thing. A spokesperson for the palace quickly stated, “There is upset about it. The households are all united in thinking this is not fair. No one at the Palace has seen it.”

Family members are worried about how people will react if there is in-fighting among the brothers. The BBC says the two-part program will provide more context for William and Harry’s strained relationship.

Royally Angry

What seems to be happening here is that Harry and William’s bumpy relationship will be coming to light, with stories that William leaked information about Harry’s somewhat fragile mindset during 2019. There is obviously still some familial fallout from Meghan Markle and Harry’s very public feelings about their lineage from the Oprah Winfrey interview from last year. Although the royals are known for keeping their private lives secret, there is a concern that this documentary will cause more division in the country about them than it already has. The consequences of this fallout could prove to be very serious, depending on how they are handled. The Royal Family made the following statement to BBC:

To have a healthy democracy, a free, open and responsible press is vital. Too often, however, it is exaggerated, unfounded claims made by unnamed sources that are presented to the public as facts. It is disappointing when they have credibility, even from the BBC.

But this isn’t the first time BBC and the royals have clashed. After suggesting that the queen had stormed off a photo shoot for unknown reasons in 2007, BBC had to publicly apologize to her. Their working relationship was already difficult even before this documentary.

Moving forward (Carefully).

The documentary, which begins airing on BBC on the 23rd of November is said to honestly portray the royal’s relationships (especially between brothers) and also offer some insight into how the press has to work with the royal family when it comes to covering them. It is quite ironic to see how they react to the story.

The special will air regardless of whether the family is able to view it first. This may severely damage their somewhat mutually beneficial relationship. It is not yet clear how serious the fallout between The Firm and the BBC will be until the documentary airs.