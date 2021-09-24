Royal Family news – Queen ‘anxious and fearful’ she can’t control Meghan and Harry’s ‘alternative royal family’ plans

‘US travel ban is no longer an excuse’

Harry, 37, and Meghan, 40, have not ventured to the UK together since they ditched the country for a life across the pond last year.

But now, following the birth of their daughter Lilibet in June, royal author Adam Helliker said the brood returning to Harry’s home country is “imperative for family unity”.

The Sun quoted Mr Helliker as saying: “It’s imperative that the entire family comes over because, frankly, the queen’s getting older and these will not arrive too often again.

“I believe Harry will feel very guilty if they don’t get to see the great grandchildren she hasn’t seen a lot of, or the great granddaughter she hasn’t seen at all.

“I believe if they are going to try and patch up things – and we all hope that they will work to increase the unity between them, then it is imperative that they plan a trip for early December.

They won’t be able to spend any Christmases at Sandringham. However, they might consider a mid-December trip to see the family.

“For Harry, those family ties – until he was encouraged by her to break them – were really important.”

He said both sides will be “striving for reconciliation” following the fallout from their bombshell Oprah interview.

Read the article in full here.