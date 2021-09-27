Royal Family news latest – Queen ‘BRUTALLY put Meghan Markle in her place during Duchess’ ‘ridiculous’ tiara tantrum’

‘US travel ban is no longer an excuse’

Harry, 37, and Meghan, 40, have not ventured to the UK together since they ditched the country for a life across the pond last year.

But now, following the birth of their daughter Lilibet in June, royal author Adam Helliker said the brood returning to Harry’s home country is “imperative for family unity”.

Mr Helliker told the Sun: “I think it’s imperative for family unity that the whole family comes over because, to put it bluntly, the queen is getting older and these won’t arrive too often again.

“I think Harry will feel particularly guilty if she doesn’t see the great-grandchildren she’s not seen much of – or the great-granddaughter she’s not seen at all.

“I think if they’re going to try to patch things up – and we all hope they will work to increase what remains of the unity between them and the family – then I think it’s paramount that they start planning a trip for maybe early December.

“I doubt obviously they want to be restricted by spending any Christmases at Sandringham, but maybe a mid-December pre-Christmas trip to say hello to the family.

“For Harry, those family ties – until he was encouraged by her to break them – were really important.”

He said both sides will be “striving for reconciliation” following the fallout from their bombshell Oprah interview.

