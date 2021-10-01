Royal Family news latest – Kate Middleton & Prince William ‘broke major protocol’ at James Bond premiere, expert claims

‘Royal version of Kardashians’

Central Recorder’s new columnist, Piers Morgan, says the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been a “relentless orgy of money-grabbing duplicity” since moving to the US.

But while the Kardashians, who have made their millions from life in the public eye, are “honest” about their mission to become billionaires, Meghan and Harry are not – according to Piers.

He said the former royals “have their noses permanently rammed in the regal trough” and “intend to keep them there until they’ve made themselves repulsively rich and famous”.

“In this regard, they’re the royal version of the Kardashians,” Piers writes in the Daily Mail.

He describes them as “people with no discernible talent other than for pimping themselves out to the highest bidders and a craven desire to air their dirty family linen in public for financial gain.”

But the journalist, who will soon make his comeback to Central Recorder, says at least the Kardashians’ mission to be billionaire TMI merchants is “founded on a basic honesty”.

“They don’t pretend to be talented or saving the planet,” he adds.

“The hypocrisy is breath-taking.”