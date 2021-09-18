Royal Family expert believes William and Kate will feel ‘anxious’ about Harry and Meghan’s TIME photos

By Brandon Pitt
An expert in the Royal Family believes that Prince William and Kate Middleton will be feeling “anxious” after TIME magazine released the pictures of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s photoshoot for their 100 most influential people issue.

The stunning images of the Royal couple were captured in their California home, with Harry and Meghan contrasting each other’s white and black outfits.

Some feel that the photos show Meghan having more control over their relationship.

The photos are not the only thing that has been discussed.

Royal family expert Duncan Larcombe has told OK! He believes that William and Kate will be concerned about the images creating a popularity battle between them.

Larcombe says: “Kate and William are in danger of being dragged into a transatlantic popularity contest.

“They will feel anxious over the cover and everything Harry and Meghan do as it always seems to reflect on them.”

He adds: “William and Kate are concerned about absolutely everything that comes out of America in regards to Harry and Meghan, especially Harry’s tell-all warts and all memoir that’s gonna hit the shelves sometime next year. They have no control over the narrative.”

It remains to be seen if William and Kate will actually be concerned or if things in the Royal Family will continue in their usual chaotic fashion but there is no doubting that these TIME photos have caused quite a stir.

